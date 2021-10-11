‘No update’ yet on Washington State coach Nick Rolovich’s exemption status
UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 11, 2021
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Nick Rolovich indicated Monday that he is still awaiting word on whether his application for a religious exemption will be granted.
“No update,” he said.
“If there’s any updates, I’ll let you know.”
Rolovich confirmed Saturday after WSU’s 31-24 win over Oregon State that he has applied for a religious exemption in order to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s state mandate, which – as a condition of employment – requires Washington’s educational employees to be either fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, or receive a religious or medical exemption.
Citing Rolovich’s mentor, June Jones, USA Today reported early Saturday that the second-year WSU coach had refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and was seeking a religious exemption.
Rolovich was raised in a Catholic household and attended a Catholic high school. He declined to comment when a reporter asked whether he identifies as Catholic. He also did not comment when asked about Cougar assistant coaches who may be in a similar situation.
“I’m going to leave it alone right now,” Rolovich said. “I think I answered some of that stuff Saturday, and I’d like to talk about Stanford, our football team and move forward in that direction.
“I understand you (the reporter) feeling like that’s a part of your job you need to do right now. I appreciate letting Saturday stand on its own and moving forward with Stanford.”
