Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 13, 2021

Baseball, MLB

MLB on FS1 Pregame

5 p.m. (FS1)

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros.

6 p.m. (FS1)

Basketball, WNBAChicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury.

6 p.m. (ESPN)

Golf

European PGA Tour Golf

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round.

5 a.m. Thursday (GOLF)

Hockey, NHLNew York Rangers at Washington Capitals.

4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche.

7 p.m. (TNT)

