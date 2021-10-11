Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura named Rose Bowl’s Pac-12 player of the week
UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 11, 2021
Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura earned the Rose Bowl’s Pac-12 player of the week award Monday for his career day in the Cougars’ 31-24 win over Oregon State.
De Laura, a sophomore and second-year starter from Hawaii, passed for a career-best 399 yards Saturday, completing 32 of his 46 attempts. He went 15 of 18 in the second half and threw all three of his touchdowns as the Cougars’ run-and-shoot offense came alive, scoring on four consecutive possessions.
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit ranked de Laura No. 4 on his weekly list of the nation’s top-performing players.
“What you see is a quarterback who’s confident in his shoes,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said of de Laura, who has thrown for 1,187 yards and 12 touchdowns against five picks with a 63.7% completion rate in five games this year. “He’s making people around him better. … I think he’s in the moment. He has let negative things roll off his shoulders better, and that’s all part of growing.”
