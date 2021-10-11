Washington State/BYU kickoff time set at 12:30 p.m.
UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 11, 2021
Washington State’s home football game Oct. 23 against Brigham Young has received a 12:30 p.m. kickoff time, the WSU athletic department announced Monday.
The nonconference game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. WSU began its season with an 8 p.m. start time against Utah State, but the Cougs have only played in the afternoon since.
WSU’s home game against Stanford on Saturday will start at 4:30 p.m. – aside from the Utah State game, it’ll be the Cougars’ latest kickoff so far this year.
