Washington State/BYU kickoff time set at 12:30 p.m.

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s home football game Oct. 23 against Brigham Young has received a 12:30 p.m. kickoff time, the WSU athletic department announced Monday.

The nonconference game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. WSU began its season with an 8 p.m. start time against Utah State, but the Cougs have only played in the afternoon since.

WSU’s home game against Stanford on Saturday will start at 4:30 p.m. – aside from the Utah State game, it’ll be the Cougars’ latest kickoff so far this year.