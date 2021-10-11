Woman shot Monday afternoon in Spokane Valley dies at hospital; investigators seek public’s help

A woman died after she was shot Monday in Spokane Valley, and police are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.

Deputies and officers with the Spokane Police Department responded to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center at around 1 p.m. after a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the hospital. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead while she was treated.

Authorities have determined the shooting occurred near South Custer Road and East First Street in Spokane Valley. Deputies said the woman was in a vehicle with a male driver when they were approached by two people – a man and a woman – seeking a ride.

Deputies said the woman who approached pulled a handgun, prompting a struggle, and the victim was shot.

Authorities said the driver reported that the shooter, the man she was with and a third person ran from the area on foot. The driver, who has a felony warrant for failure to appear from Idaho, was being interviewed by Major Crimes detectives Monday.

Meanwhile, investigators are looking for 29-year-old Kayla J. Holden as someone who may have information regarding this case. She is described as 5-foot-8 and approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Deputies said Holden is only wanted for questioning and has not been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call (509) 477-3325, reference No. 10135503.