News

Fire causes substantial damage to Lincoln County elementary school

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 12, 2021

Fire destroyed the Almira Elementary School on Tuesday. There were no students in the building on Tuesday. Flames were reported around 4 p.m. (Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Fire burned an unoccupied elementary school in the Lincoln County town of Almira west of Spokane on Tuesday, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers.

Magers said firefighters were dispatched around 4:10 p.m. as smoke and flames rose from Almira Elementary School.

He said the school was closed Tuesday because of a power outage, so no one was inside the school when the fire started.

As of 7:30 p.m., Magers said the fire continued to burn. He said 15 fire units were on scene as well as Washington State Patrol troopers and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Magers said it appears the school will be a “substantial loss” or possibly worse.

He said there’s speculation the fire started in the electrical and heating area of the school, but the cause needs to be investigated.

