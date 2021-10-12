Kentucky US Rep. John Yarmuth won’t seek reelection in 2022
UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 12, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who as chairman of the House Budget Committee has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden’s efforts to expand the nation’s social safety net, announced Tuesday that he will not seek another term next year.
Yarmuth, first elected to Congress in 2006, when he unseated a Republican incumbent in the Louisville-area district, said he wanted to spend more time with his family.
“The truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “I always said I couldn’t imagine being here longer than 10 years. After every election I was asked how long I intended to serve but I never had an answer. Today I do. This term will be my last.”
Yarmuth is the only Democrat serving in Kentucky’s congressional delegation.
