The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 58° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Kentucky US Rep. John Yarmuth won’t seek reelection in 2022

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 12, 2021

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., joined at left by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Yarmuth, who as chairman of the House Budget Committee has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden's efforts to expand the nation's social safety net, announced Tuesday, Oct. 12, that he will not seek another term next year. (J. Scott Applewhite)
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., joined at left by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Yarmuth, who as chairman of the House Budget Committee has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden's efforts to expand the nation's social safety net, announced Tuesday, Oct. 12, that he will not seek another term next year. (J. Scott Applewhite)
By Bruce Schreiner Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who as chairman of the House Budget Committee has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden’s efforts to expand the nation’s social safety net, announced Tuesday that he will not seek another term next year.

Yarmuth, first elected to Congress in 2006, when he unseated a Republican incumbent in the Louisville-area district, said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“The truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “I always said I couldn’t imagine being here longer than 10 years. After every election I was asked how long I intended to serve but I never had an answer. Today I do. This term will be my last.”

Yarmuth is the only Democrat serving in Kentucky’s congressional delegation.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Nation/World