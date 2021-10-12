LunchboxWax hosting grand opening celebration for South Hill salon
Tue., Oct. 12, 2021
LunchboxWax, a luxury full-service waxing salon, is marking its opening with an event this week on the South Hill.
Owners Brandie and Mike Chapman are hosting a ribbon- cutting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by special service deals throughout the day at the salon, 2525 E. 29th Ave.
The South Hill salon marks the first location in Spokane for the Chapmans, who signed a franchise agreement last year to open five LunchBoxWax salons. The couple opened a LunchBoxWax salon in Coeur d’Alene last year, according to a news release.
The South Hill salon is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday .
LunchBoxWax was founded in Boise in 2010 and has grown to nearly 50 locations nationwide.
