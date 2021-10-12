The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man arrested after early morning stabbing in East Central

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 12, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

One man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

The stabbing was reported just before 4 a.m. on the 1600 block of East First Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man with stab wounds. Officers provided first aid until medics arrived. He was taken to a local hospital with potentially life threatening injuries, according a Spokane police news release. 

Police arrested Chester Gray, 30, on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault shortly after the attack, according to police. 

Gray was detained on scene . Gray pleaded guilty to three counts of assault in 2016. He does not appear to have any additional criminal history in Washington .

Police said they don’t have any additional suspects. 

