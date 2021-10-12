Man arrested after early morning stabbing in East Central

One man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The stabbing was reported just before 4 a.m. on the 1600 block of East First Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man with stab wounds. Officers provided first aid until medics arrived. He was taken to a local hospital with potentially life threatening injuries, according a Spokane police news release.

Police arrested Chester Gray, 30, on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault shortly after the attack, according to police.

Gray was detained on scene . Gray pleaded guilty to three counts of assault in 2016. He does not appear to have any additional criminal history in Washington .

Police said they don’t have any additional suspects.