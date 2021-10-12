Man killed while waiting for tow truck was in Spokane preparing to be married

A man who was struck and killed while waiting for a tow truck late last month was in Spokane to prepare for his wedding, according to his obituary.

Christopher Goles, 47, was identified Tuesday by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Goles was waiting for a tow after getting into an unrelated crash near the Spokane International Airport on Sept. 29. He died at the scene.

He had arrived in town to prepare for his wedding just days later to fiancee, Shiloh Shuman, according to an obituary written by the Goles family.

The couple split time between their Redmond home and their beloved cabin, the obituary said. The family said they were comforted to know Goles was “full of love, joy, and anticipation” for his upcoming wedding when he died.

He was driving a Honda SUV involved in a crash on West Westbow Boulevard and South Spotted Road, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Goles called for a tow truck and began crossing Westbow on foot to meet the tow truck driver when he was hit by an oncoming Subaru.

The driver told police Goles walked out so quickly he didn’t have time to react.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. He was not charged.