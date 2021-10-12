Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV

A motorcyclist died after reportedly crashing into an SUV Monday night northeast of Spokane.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared a woman was driving a Honda Pilot SUV north on North Market Street shortly after 9 p.m. when she slowed and moved into the two-way turn lane to turn left into a parking lot.

The rider of the motorcycle was traveling south on Market Street, appeared to lose control of his motorcycle and crossed into the center turn lane where the SUV was. The SUV driver tried to avoid the collision, but the motorcycle crashed into the SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was traveling above the posted speed limit and was possibly under the influence of alcohol. The woman showed no signs of impairment and was not charged, deputies said.

A witness at the scene saw a blue sedan, occupied by teens, that the motorcycle passed and almost hit on North Market Street near Magnesium Road, deputies said.

Investigators would like to speak with any of the occupants of the blue sedan or anyone else who can provide information regarding the events leading up to the fatal collision.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Jeff Welton at (509) 477-3237, reference No. 10135707.