Much to agree on

People say our country is polarized, but I think we can agree on many important things.

Most of us would like to help make a better world while we live. Agreed? As long as the world exists, we are likely to have males and females. Agreed? If there are both sexes, likely some babies will be conceived. Agreed? As we live, we find that planning ahead with schedules, school, and work leads to less stress and better results. Agreed? Producing and raising children is a life-changing event. Agreed? The mother and father are in the best position to judge their own lives. Agreed? Granted, many stellar families exist with unplanned pregnancies, and many dysfunctional, sad families exist with planned babies. But we’ve agreed “planning helps!”

When abortions are illegal, more women suffer harm to their bodies, or die, because they are feeling desperate and will do anything to end the pregnancy. This is not good. Agreed? Richer women can travel to another state or country for an abortion. This leaves poorer ones forced to have their baby without helpful options. This is not fair, and we like things in life to be fair. Agreed?

The best U.S. agency addressing these concerns is Planned Parenthood. They provide contraception to PREVENT pregnancy. When that is the desire and best plan, it’s good. Agreed? Abortion only comes after this has failed. So instead of closing PP clinics, support them and we will have fewer abortions! That’s good. Agreed?

Roz Luther

Spokane