Prep roundup: Cassie Moeller, Maddie Zorn help Mead volleyball knock off Mt. Spokane in 5 sets

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Mead 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Cassie Moeller had 16 kills and the visiting Panthers (8-2, 4-0) defeated the Wildcats (6-1, 2-1) 25-16, 25-18, 15-25, 24-26, 15-5 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Madi Zorn added 46 assists and three aces for Mead. Teila Allen recorded 21 kills and Leilani Ama notched 30 assists for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 3, University 0: Robyn White had 13 kills and four blocks and the visiting Bears (4-5, 2-2) swept the Titans (1-10, 0-4) 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Allie Ferrin recorded five kills and two aces for the Titans.

Ridgeline def. Cheney: Julianne Hemphill had nine kills and the Falcons (5-3, 2-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-9, 0-4) 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Makayla Hickman added 13 digs and five assists for Ridgeline.

North Central 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Kelsie Delp had nine kills and the Wolfpack (9-2, 4-2) beat the visiting Tigers (4-6, 1-3) 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Megan Todd added 18 digs and three aces for NC. Abby Graves recorded 14 kills and Lilia Nicholson notched 16 assists for LC.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 0: Bailey Benson had five aces and the Bullpups (6-3, 3-0) beat the visiting Saxons (4-5, 2-2) 25-15, 25-13, 27-25 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kate Palelek added 25 assists and 11 digs for G-Prep. Kacey Spink led Ferris with five kills and two blocks.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Hannah Herford had 12 kills and the Eagles (5-4, 2-1) defeated the visiting Pirates (2-5, 0-3) 25-16, 25-22, 25-15 in a GSL 2A match. Marissa Andrews added 27 assists and Kennedy Kreider notched 20 digs and three aces for West Valley. Sydney Vining had 14 digs and four kills for Rogers.

East Valley 3, Clarkston 2: Sidney Joy had 18 kills and six aces and the Knights (3-5, 1-2) beat the visiting Bantams (1-7, 1-2) 25-23, 15-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12 in a GSL 2A match.

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 0: Nicole Avery had nine kills and the visiting Greyhounds (6-4, 3-0) swept the Highlanders (3-5, 2-1) 25-14, 25-22, 25-21 in a GSL 2A match. Keleigh Myers added 29 assists for Pullman. Teagan Webster recorded 22 assists for Shadle Park.

Colville 3, Riverside 0: McKenna Reggear had 12 kills and four blocks and Colville (6-5, 4-4) beat the Rams (1-8, 0-8) 22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 15-5 in an NEA match. Sam Riggles had 13 kills and 15 blocks for Riverside.

Lakeside 3, Freeman 2: Mamiko Patterson had 45 digs and the visiting Eagles (10-0, 8-0) topped the Scotties (9-1, 8-1) 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 17-15 in an NEA match. Jade Christianson added 37 assists for Lakeside. Ashley Boswell recorded 17 kills and Olivia Campbell notched 22 digs for Freeman.

Deer Park 3, Newport 0: Ruby Envolsen had eight kills and the visiting Stags (9-4, 6-4) swept the Grizzlies (3-9, 2-8) 25-14, 25-14, 25-14 in an NEA match. Cayli Chapman added two aces and 16 assists for Deer Park.

Colfax 3. Davenport 0: Asher Cai had seven kills and the Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0) defeated the visiting Gorillas (2-7, 2-6) 25-14, 25-12, 25-5 in a Northeast 2B match. Justice Brown added 16 assists for Colfax.

Asotin 3, Northwest Christian 1: Kayla Paine had eight kills and six digs and the Panthers (9-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Crusaders (5-6, 3-4) 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21 in a Northeast 2B match. Makayla Wheeler added five aces and 16 digs for Asotin.

Reardan 3, Chesterton Academy 0: Emma Flaa had seven kills and Reardan (6-3, 3-3) defeated the visiting Saints 25-6, 25-6, 25-2 in a nonleague game.

Valley Christian 3, Columbia 0: Karrah Pope had five kills and six aces and the visiting Panthers (5-4, 4-1) defeated the Lions (1-7, 1-7) 25-17, 25-8, 25-6 in a Northeast 1B match.

Odessa 3, Springdale 1: Grace Nelson had 11 kills and four blocks and the Tigers (13-5, 4-2) defeated the visiting Chargers (10-4, 8-2) 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Payton Davis had nine aces, 13 digs and two blocks and the Nighthawks (8-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-4, 1-3) 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 in a Southeast 1B match.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: Ashlynn Archer had 21 kills and 10 blocks and the Eagles (7-1, 1-0) swept the visiting Vikings (1-1, 0-1) 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 a Southeast 1B match. Addisen Brantmer led Garfield-Palouse with 10 kills, three aces, and two blocks.

Lewiston 3, Coeur d’Alene 1: Madison Symons had 25 kills but the visiting Vikings (8-9, 3-6) lost to the Bengals (10-8, 2-7) 26-24, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19 in an Inland Empire League 5A/4A match.

Lakeland 3, Lake City 2: The Hawks (8-11, 4-3) topped the Timberwolves (14-6-5, 4-5) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A match on Tuesday. Details were unavailable.

Moscow 3, Sandpoint 0: The Bears (11-8, 6-2) swept the Bulldogs (3-11, 1-6) 25-14, 25-9, 25-17 in an Inland Empire League 5A/4A match. Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 3, Priest River 0: Ashliana Thomas had seven kills and the visiting Tigers (6-5, 6-2) defeated the Spartans (1-8, 0-3) 25-18, 25-15, 25-13 in an Intermountain League match. Sami Wilfong added 18 assists for Timberlake.

Girls Soccer

West Valley 9, Rogers 0: Delani Walker scored two goals and assisted on two and the Eagles (12-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-12, 0-7) in a GSL 2A game. Anastasia Thompson had a goal and three assists for WV.

Clarkston 6, East Valley 0: The Bantams (10-3, 6-1) shut out the Knights (3-10, 2-5) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Pullman 1, Shadle Park 0: The visiting Greyhounds (7-6, 4-3) topped the Highlanders (5-8, 2-5) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Deer Park 15, Newport 1: Livvy Moore had four goals and the visiting Stags (10-1, 9-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-7, 0-7) in an NEA game.

Riverside 2, Colville 1: Bree Waldron scored the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute and the Rams (9-4, 5-4) beat Colville (4-7, 3-6) in an NEA game.

Lakeside 3, Freeman 1: Ayanna Tobeck scored in the 61st minute and the visiting Eagles (7-4, 6-2) beat the Scotties (8-5, 6-3) in an NEA game.

Davenport 5, Kettle Falls 0: Glenna Soliday scored four goals and the visiting Gorillas (4-2, 3-1) defeated the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-4) in a Northeast 2B game.

Northwest Christian 5, Reardan 1: The Crusaders (8-3-1) beat Reardan (4-4-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable.

Lake City 1, Coeur d’Alene 0: The Timberwolves (14-1-1) edged the Vikings (7-9-0) in the Idaho 5A District 1-2 championship game. Lake City qualified for state while CdA faces a state play-in game on Saturday.

Moscow 9, Lakeland 0: Megan Poler scored four consecutive goals and the Bears (4-8) beat the visiting Hawks (1-12) in the Idaho 4A District 1-2 semifinal. Moscow faces Sandpoint in the championship game on Thursday.

Slowpitch

Lewis and Clark 12, Ferris 9: Olivia Boures went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four runs and the visiting Tigers (8-7, 6-5) defeated the Saxons (7-8, 5-6) in a GSL game. Donyelle Strauss homered and had four RBIs for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 15, Cheney 5: Jessica Waters went 4 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (15-1, 10-0) beat the Blackhawks (11-4, 9-2) in a GSL game.

Mead 21, North Central 3: Kennedy Sather hit two home runs, scored four times and recorded five RBIs and the visiting Panthers (14-1, 9-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-14, 0-10) in five innings in a GSL game. Bailey Wilkins had a homer, doubled, scored three runs and added five RBIs for Mead.

Shadle Park 9, Gonzaga Prep 8: Brooklyn Brunette had four hits with three doubles and the Highlanders (8-9, 7-6) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-12, 2-10) in a GSL game. Winnie Winchester had two doubles with three RBIs for Shadle Park.

Rogers 8, Ridgeline 7: Jamie Olsen hit a home run and a walk-off double in the eighth inning to help the Pirates (5-12, 4-7) top the visiting Falcons (4-11, 3-7) in a GSL game.