Spangle and Rockford voters will consider tax proposals on November ballot

Voters in Spangle and Rockford will get to weigh in on tax levies this general election.

They need a simple majority to pass. Here’s what’s on the ballot:

Town of Rockford Proposition No. 1

This proposal would allow the town of Rockford to levy a property tax in 2022 and authorize the town to keep its current regular real property tax levy rate of $.51 per $1,000 to provide fire protection services in 2022. It would raise $21,995.

Town of Spangle Proposition No. 1

This proposition would levy a property tax of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value to fund fire services in 2022. It would raise approximately $23,000. The town’s fire service is provided by Spokane County Fire District 3, which has a station at 235 W. Second Ave. in Spangle.

It would provide fire and medical services to residents, and no other funds, grants or loans are available to offset the cost of those services, according to the voter guide statement. Spangle has funded its emergency services through voter-approved levies for many years.

Town of Spangle Proposition No. 2

The proposition would allow the town to levy approximately $1.19 per $1,000 of assessed value to fund police protection services. It would raise about $17,000 to fund police services in 2022. Spangle contracts with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement.

The measure is needed to allow the town to maintain its level of police protection for its residents, according to the voter guide statement.

Spangle Cemetery District Proposition No. 1

The Spangle Cemetery District is asking voters to approve a levy for 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable property. It would raise about $20,000 to fund 2022 maintenance and operation expenses for the cemetery district.

The district is 68 square miles. The 7-acre cemetery is at the northeast corner of Spangle and Keevy roads just south of town.