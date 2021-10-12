Spokane police officer receives suspended sentence for reckless driving, charge reduced from felony

A Spokane police officer who T-boned a car in his patrol vehicle while driving twice the speed limit, injuring two people, will not have to spend time in jail.

Officer Michael J. Brunner, 28, pleaded guilty to reckless driving last month in exchange for the reduction of the charge from a felony.

He was sentenced Monday to a 364-day jail term for the crime. He will be on unmonitored probation for one year.

Because he was not found guilty of a felony, Brunner will return to his job as an officer and be paid for more-than a year of back pay.

A Washington State Patrol investigation found that Brunner was driving 65 mph in a 30 mph zone seconds before he T-boned another car, injuring the people inside ion March 25, 2020.

Brunner was not responding to an emergency but instead driving back to the police department as his shift ended.

Just before the crash, Officer Brandon Roy was following Brunner’s patrol car, while Brunner followed a car driven by Tamara Hedin about five or six feet from her bumper.

Roy messaged Brunner on his computer saying, “the lady in front of you sucks.” Brunner replied, “I know,” before speeding around Hedin, who was changing lanes to pull into her job at Multicare Deaconess Hospital.

That’s when Brunner sped into the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street and T-boned a white car.

According to WSP, Brunner’s vehicle was traveling 65 mph three seconds before the crash and 31.7 mph at the time of impact. The white car was traveling 2 mph prior to the crash and 17 mph at the time of impact.

James Collins, 67, the driver of the white car, suffered a broken collarbone and ribs, along with bleeding in one of his retinas. His wife and passenger, Lois Collins, had a head laceration that required staples as a result of the crash.

Shortly after the crash, the Spokane Police Department issued a press release on Brunner’s charges that didn’t mention the couple’s injuries or his speeding.

A law firm representing the Collins alleged the department was trying to cover up Brunner’s fault in the crash by ticketing the innocent civilians.

The Spokane police release did not mention speeding and said Brunner was “unable to bring his vehicle to a stop before colliding with the driver’s side of the civilian vehicle.”

“Contrary to the press release issued by the City of Spokane Police Department, in an apparent attempt to cover up Officer Brunner’s actions, Officers initially ticketed Mr. Collins for the collision rather than begin a criminal investigation into Officer Brunner,” according to a news release last year by Crary, Clark and Domanico Law.

The ticket for failure to yield was dismissed following the state patrol’s investigation.

Officer Roy was reprimanded for computer misuse following an internal affairs investigation by the police department.

James Collins filed a claim for damages totaling just over $16,000 against the City of Spokane in May. The damages would cover the cost of the Collin’s 2014 Honda CR-V, according to the claim.

The Collins’ attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment following the sentencing.

The police department denied allegations of a cover up citing the department’s request for the state patrol to investigate as proof.

Brunner, through his attorney Todd Maybrown, declined to provide a statement or report to WSP investigators, according to court documents. Brunner was laid off while the felony charges were pending. Maybrown did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday.

He was charged with felony vehicular assault in July 2020.

In September, Brunner’s charge was reduced to reckless driving and he pleaded guilty. Once the criminal charges were settled, the police department initiated an internal investigation, said Julie Humphreys, a department spokesperson.

Brunner has since been reinstated to paid administrative leave pending the completion of the internal affairs investigation. No matter the outcome of the internal investigation, he will receive at least the base entry level police officer pay of $55,645, the police department could not quickly provide a more specific calculation of Brunner’s backpay.