Ballots will be arriving soon for Nov. 2 election in Spokane County

It’s almost time to cast your vote for local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

Spokane County sent out the first batch of ballots Wednesday for the election and will continue mailing them out through the week.

That gives people just more than two weeks to choose their candidates.

This election, residents vote in a number of local races, including city and town councils, school boards, water districts and others. Voters will also share their thoughts on a number of tax advisory votes and decide the fate of several tax levies.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 to return their ballot in person or in an official drop box. A mailed ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 2, so voters who are dropping ballots in a mail box are encouraged to check its pickup time.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the U.S. Postal Service recommends dropping ballots in the mail at least one week before Election Day, which would be Oct. 26.

Voters who are not registered in Washington still have time to register online at VoteWA.gov, by mail with a paper form found on the Secretary of State’s website, or in person at a county elections office. Voters can register by mail or online up to Oct. 25. After that, voters must register in person at a county elections office, which will be open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information about who is on your ballot, visit VoteWA.org for an online voters guide. A physical voters guide will also arrive in the mail to use while filling out your ballot. Read The Spokesman-Review’s election coverage online at www.spokesman.com/elections or look for a special election guide inserted in Sunday’s newspaper.