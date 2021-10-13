Historic Davenport Hotel selected among top 15 hotels in Pacific Northwest
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 13, 2021
The Historic Davenport Hotel in Spokane has been selected as one of the top 15 hotels in the Pacific Northwest as part of the 34th annual Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice awards.
The top-rated hotel was the Thompson Seattle, followed by the Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach, Oregon. The Davenport was listed fifth among to top 15, which were announced earlier this month.
The Davenport was the only hotel on the list that is located east of the Cascades.
“We are incredibly honored to be featured as a top hotel in the Pacific Northwest” said Lynnelle Caudill, managing director of Davenport Hotels, said in a news release. “It fills us with pride to see Spokane and the Davenport make a global list of top destinations.”
