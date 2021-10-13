The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News

Multiple term incumbent faces real estate agent in Medical Lake’s city council race

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 13, 2021

By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com
An Air Force veteran is seeking a fifth term on the Medical Lake City Council on the November ballot.

After running unopposed in the past two election, Arthur Burton will face real estate agent Bob Maxwell in his bid for reelection.

Burton, 57, won a seat on the Medical Lakes City Council in 2005 and has been re-elected every four years since. He moved to the city in about 2000 and served 14 years in the Air Force, according to a previous Spokesman-Review report.

Maxwell, 53, purchased a building in downtown Medical Lake in 2019 with plans to open a business in the area.

Neither candidate responded to multiple interview requests from The Spokesman-Review. Burton did not provide candidate information to the Spokane County voters guide.

Maxwell reported in the Spokane County voters guide that he has been a real estate agent for 30 years.

“Our daughter Emma is a senior this year at Medical Lake High. I would like to become more active in the community,” Maxwell said in a statement in the county voter guide. “I believe Medical Lake is going to grow and if we plan accordingly we can keep the small community feeling and continue to make this a great place to live.”

