News >  Nation/World

Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 13, 2021

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Norwegian police say several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital, Oslo. They say the suspected attacker has been arrested.

“There are several injured and also dead,” the police chief in the town Kongsberg, Øyvind Aas, said at a press conference on Wednesday night, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

