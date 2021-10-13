Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Resist progressivism

I am not a progressive. In fact, I don’t think that I even know one. I certainly do not embrace any of their ideology.

I know that there are some about because the SR fills the editorial page with their letters and columns. It has been best described as authoritarian collectivism. No thanks. Progressivism has led to an erosion of our rights and freedoms, rising crime, diminished national security and economic uncertainty.

We have a current administration that has endorsed these ideas. Fools from the top down, they have created a hypocrisy-rich government, failing at every level. Our debt is obscene, inflation is out of control and yet a handful of legislators are holding the nation hostage so that they may “transform America.”

I am hopeful that among the incompetent and corrupt Congress some honorable and straight-thinking people will come to the defense of the nation and its citizenry. Renounce it for what it is and resist progressivism.

Jeff Reyburn

Spokane

 

