Snow falls in some parts of Spokane Wednesday, but don’t expect more anytime soon

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

The Inland Northwest and even the South Hill saw snow Wednesday as the cold season nears.

Spokane usually doesn’t see snow until around Nov. 10, said Charlotte Dewey, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane. But last year, a whopping 6 inches fell on Oct. 23, making for the snowiest October day on record in Spokane.

The snow that fell on the South Hill Wednesday was considered a “trace” and wasn’t measurable, though, Dewey said.

The threshold for snow in the Inland Northwest was around 2,500 to 3,000 feet, with Mount Spokane, Schweitzer Mountain and the Colville/Republic area also receiving a slight dusting of less than an inch of snow. Lookout Pass even sent out an email about the snow, telling guests the early dusting means “you can trust that opening day isn’t far off.”

Wednesday’s snowfall and below average temperatures aren’t expected to make a return any time soon, though. The rest of the week looks to be relatively average and dry, with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain showers and breezy conditions are expected to arrive Sunday.