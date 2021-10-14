10 under $10 Oct. 15-22 – The Happiness, Chasing Eos, No Clue and Spooky Spokane History

1 The Happiness – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Rock group the Happiness visits the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit the Moose Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE

2 Chasing Eos – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. Rock group Chasing Eos visit Curley’s Hauser Junction. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit curleys.biz. Admission: FREE

3 No Clue – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players put their own comedic spin on “everyone’s favorite macabre guessing game.” Starting with cues from the crowd, the show is all improvised and rated for general audiences. To secure a reservation, visit bluedoortheatre.com/no-clue. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 WSU Vocal Extravaganza – 7:30 p.m. Friday, WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. A livestreamed evening of choral performances from WSU’s Opera Workshop, University Singers and Concert Choir directed by Julie Anne Wieck. The program will include scenes from Purcell’s “Dido” and “Aeneas,” Menotti’s “The Telephone” and Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress.” For more information, visit events.wsu.edu/event and search “Vocal Extravaganza.” Admission: FREE

5 Uh Oh and the Oh Wells – 8 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Alt-indie group Uh Oh and the Oh Wells visit Lucky You Lounge with Mama Llama and Blue Disco. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit luckyyoulounge.com. Admission: $8-$10

6 Wonder Saturday Market – 9 a.m. Saturday, Wonder Market, 835 N. Post St. Featuring live entertainment, street food vendors and works by local artisans, Wonder Saturday Market showcases local small farmers in an indoor-outdoor setting with a “Pike’s Place vibe.” For more information, visit wonderspokane.com and select “Saturday Market.” Admission: FREE

7 Spooky Spokane History – 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted via livestream. Spokane County Library District presents “Spooky Spokane History,” an evening of Northwest-centric ghost stories and paranormal mysteries hosted by Devon Kelley and Liz Wood (the Quija Broads). To register, visit scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar and click on “Spooky Spokane History.” Admission: FREE

8 Virtual Event: Annie Hunter Erikson – 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted via livestream. Annie Hunter Erikson celebrates the release of her latest work, “With Great Power: The Marvelous Stan Lee,” at Auntie’s Bookstore. To register, visit auntiesbooks.com. Admission: FREE

9 Scatterbox – 7 p.m. Saturday, the Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Punk Group Scatterbox takes its 20th anniversary tour to the Big Dipper with Gotu Gotu and Touch of Evil. For more information, visit bigdipperevents.com. Admission: $8

10 Author Event: Catherine Raven – 3 p.m. Sunday, Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Author Catherine Raven discusses her book “Fox & I: An Uncommon Friendship.” For more information, visit wishingtreebooks.com. Admission: FREE