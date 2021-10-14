100 years ago in Spokane: The Helen Williams murder trial wasn’t looking good for the defendant, and a freak baseball accident claimed the life of a Deer Park boy

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

More damaging testimony emerged in the Jennings B. Henry murder trial – this time, from the mouth of Henry himself.

The deputy prosecutor asked him if he remembered saying the following one day after the murder of Helen Williams: “I know she jumped in my way when I was fighting with a fellow. I stayed right there and tried to help her.”

“Yes, I remember making that statement at the police station,” Henry said.

Yet he also told the prosecutor that he “would not have laid hands on her for the world,” and that “it would have been the last thing in my life to murder anyone.”

But when he admitted that she jumped in his way during a fight, he bolstered the prosecution’s argument that he was the man who held the knife that fatally wounded Williams.

From the accident beat: A 9-year-old Deer Park boy died after being struck on the back of the head by a baseball.

He began to have convulsions soon after he was struck. The cause of death was said to be “paralysis of the throat.”

The boy had been in poor health for two years and had recently spent some time at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

From the murder mystery beat: Police in Priest River, Idaho, suspected foul play after Bud Timlin, 32, of Sandpoint was found dead on a mountain trail leading to the Humbird lumber camp.

The coroner discovered that Timlin had been shot from behind by a high-power soft-nose bullet. Timlin had last been seen alive with three Oklahoma men in a hunting party bound for the Priest River country.

Timlin was found wearing a bright red coat, which he wore while hunting “to prevent being accidentally shot.”