Education notebook: New Glover Middle School to hold open house

Glover Middle School will host a community open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are required.

Community members and parents are invited to tour the new facility and speak with administrators. The school is at 2330 W. Longfellow Ave.

A virtual tour of the facility is also available at vimeo.com/613822663/47d3c7c63a.

Town hall to focus on elementary

The Spokane Public Schools will have a Parent Town Hall on strategic planning for families with students in elementary school on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The link to join can be found at bit.ly/3v1ZlSU.

Topics will include a set of priorities for the 2022-28 school years with time allotted for parent feedback.

There will also be a town hall for parents of middle school students on Wednesday, and for parents of high school students on Oct. 21, both at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

SPS job fair seeks paraeducators, custodians

The Spokane Public Schools is playing host to a paraeducator and custodian job fair on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Shadle Park High School.

Interested applicants can learn more about the responsibilities associated with paraeducation and custodial roles within the district, have questions answered by SPS staff and participate in interviews.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume, letter of recommendation and proof of vaccination.

The board of directors of the Washington Art Education Association has announced the recipients of their 2021 annual achievement awards.

Moore named art educator of year

Cynthia Moore of Moran Prairie Elementary School was named Elementary Art Educator of the Year. A recent retiree, Moore was recognized for her years of service as an elementary and middle school level art teacher, her experience in working with adults with developmental disabilities and as an artist-in-residence in various school settings.

An awards celebration will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. online. More information about the celebration and the winner can be found at waeaboard.net/awards2021.html.