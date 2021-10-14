Leslie Odom Jr. performs with Spokane Symphony on Friday

Tony and Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. performs with the Spokane Symphony on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox in a collaboration with Whitworth University. The special engagement sold out in less than two hours when tickets went on sale shortly after the May 11 announcement.

Odom, widely known for his 2016 Tony Award-winning role as Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 11-time Tony-winning smash musical “Hamilton,” is scheduled to perform two 45-minute sets backed by the symphony led by music director James Lowe for the audience of approximately 1,500.

The performance is titled “Whitworth’s Fall President’s Leadership Forum Concert,” but there will not be a talk by Odom in the university’s traditional forum concept. Instead, it’s a concert with the symphony.

New Yorker Odom, an award-winning singer-songwriter, actor and author, won a Grammy in 2016 for best musical theater album for “Hamilton” and was nominated for two Academy Awards this year for his acting and musical work in “One Night in Miami.”

Odom, 40, swept the awards season for his work as Sam Cooke in “One Night in Miami” and glittered on the pink carpet for the Oscars on April 25 – literally – in a 24K gold Brioni suit made with real gold. Odom cohosted Tony Awards events last month with fellow Tony winner Audra McDonald in New York.

Odom currently stars as Harold McBrayer in “The Sopranos” film sequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” and his upcoming projects include “Needle in a Haystack,” “Knives Out 2” and “The Exorcist.”