Man sustains life-threatening injuries in stabbing at South Perry District apartment complex, suspect at large

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening stab wounds Wednesday after an attack at an apartment complex in Spokane’s South Perry District, police said.

Just after 6 p.m., a man who had been stabbed arrived at a local hospital, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Officers spoke with the people who brought the man to the hospital who said the assault occurred earlier that evening on the 600 block of South Richard Allen Court at the Richard Allen Court Apartments. Police interviewed multiple people at the apartment complex but had not identified a suspect Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference No. 2021-20177219.