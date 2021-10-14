The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5 p.m.: ALCS: Boston at Houston Fox 28

Basketball, NBA preseason

3:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN2

7 p.m.: Portland at Golden State Root

Basketball, WNBA finals

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ESPN2

Field hockey, college

1 p.m.: Cornell at Princeton ESPNU

Football, college

4 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse ESPN

7 p.m.: Montana State at Weber State ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: California at Oregon ESPN

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. Mead SWX

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Andalucía Masters Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: CJ CUP Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey NHL

Soccer, college women

7 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12

Volleyball, college women

3 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPNU

5 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy NBC

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1:20 p.m.: ALCS: Boston at Houston Fox 28

5 p.m.: NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TBS

Football, college

9 a.m.: UCF at Cincinnati ABC

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Indiana FS1

9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Fox 28

9 a.m.: Auburn at Arkansas CBS

9 a.m.: Florida at LSU ESPN

9 a.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota ESPN2

9 a.m.: Yale at UConn CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Tulsa at South Florida ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington Root

Noon: Sacramento State at Montana SWX

12:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Georgia CBS

12:30 p.m.: Purdue at Iowa ABC

12:30 p.m.: BYU at Baylor ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Toledo at Central Michigan CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Kent State at Western Michigan ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado Pac-12

4 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth SWX

4 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi State ESPN

4 p.m.: Utah State at UNLV CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma ABC

4:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Fox 28

6 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State FS1

7 p.m.: Arizona State at Utah ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Hawaii at Nevada CBS Sports

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Andalucía Masters Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: CJ CUP Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Columbus Root

4 p.m.: Chicago at Pittsburgh NHL

Rugby

10 p.m. : Premiership: Exeter at Wasps NBC Sports

Soccer, men, Premier League

7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Manchester United at Leicester City USA

9:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Brentford NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM

12:45 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State 920-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NHRA FS1

11 a.m.: NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NBC

3:30 p.m.: FIM World Superbike NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1 p.m.: NLCS: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers/San Francisco TBS

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: Miami vs. Jacksonville in London CBS

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Washington CBS

1:05 p.m.: Arizona at Cleveland Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Las Vegas at Denver CBS

5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh NBC

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Andalucía Masters Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: CJ CUP Golf

Hockey, NHL

2 p.m.: Dallas at Ottawa NHL

Soccer, college women

10 a.m.: Florida at Auburn ESPNU

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United at Everton NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United NBC Sports

10 a.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at New York City F.C. ESPN

Volleyball, college women

11 a.m.: Penn State at Purdue ESPN2

Noon: Washington State at Oregon Pac-12

All events subject to change

