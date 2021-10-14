On the Air
Thu., Oct. 14, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5 p.m.: ALCS: Boston at Houston Fox 28
Basketball, NBA preseason
3:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN2
7 p.m.: Portland at Golden State Root
Basketball, WNBA finals
6 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ESPN2
Field hockey, college
1 p.m.: Cornell at Princeton ESPNU
Football, college
4 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse ESPN
7 p.m.: Montana State at Weber State ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: California at Oregon ESPN
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. Mead SWX
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Andalucía Masters Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: CJ CUP Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey NHL
Soccer, college women
7 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12
Volleyball, college women
3 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPNU
5 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State ESPNU
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy NBC
Baseball, MLB playoffs
1:20 p.m.: ALCS: Boston at Houston Fox 28
5 p.m.: NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TBS
Football, college
9 a.m.: UCF at Cincinnati ABC
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Indiana FS1
9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Fox 28
9 a.m.: Auburn at Arkansas CBS
9 a.m.: Florida at LSU ESPN
9 a.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota ESPN2
9 a.m.: Yale at UConn CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Tulsa at South Florida ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington Root
Noon: Sacramento State at Montana SWX
12:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Georgia CBS
12:30 p.m.: Purdue at Iowa ABC
12:30 p.m.: BYU at Baylor ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Toledo at Central Michigan CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Kent State at Western Michigan ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado Pac-12
4 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth SWX
4 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi State ESPN
4 p.m.: Utah State at UNLV CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma ABC
4:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Fox 28
6 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State FS1
7 p.m.: Arizona State at Utah ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Hawaii at Nevada CBS Sports
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Andalucía Masters Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: CJ CUP Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Columbus Root
4 p.m.: Chicago at Pittsburgh NHL
Rugby
10 p.m. : Premiership: Exeter at Wasps NBC Sports
Soccer, men, Premier League
7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Manchester United at Leicester City USA
9:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Brentford NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM
12:45 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM
4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State 920-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NHRA FS1
11 a.m.: NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NBC
3:30 p.m.: FIM World Superbike NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB playoffs
1 p.m.: NLCS: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers/San Francisco TBS
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: Miami vs. Jacksonville in London CBS
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Washington CBS
1:05 p.m.: Arizona at Cleveland Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Las Vegas at Denver CBS
5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh NBC
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Andalucía Masters Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: CJ CUP Golf
Hockey, NHL
2 p.m.: Dallas at Ottawa NHL
Soccer, college women
10 a.m.: Florida at Auburn ESPNU
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United at Everton NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United NBC Sports
10 a.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at New York City F.C. ESPN
Volleyball, college women
11 a.m.: Penn State at Purdue ESPN2
Noon: Washington State at Oregon Pac-12
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.