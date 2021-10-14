The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Central Valley football downs Cheney 30-7 in GSL 4A/3A matchup

UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 14, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Football

Central Valley 30, Cheney 7: Luke Abshire scored on runs of 92 and 4 yards and added a touchdown pass and the visiting Bears (5-2, 5-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-7, 0-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Landon Minnick had seven catches for 86 yards and a TD. Kordell Laher had a late 10-yard touchdown run for Cheney.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 72, Northport 0: Preston Michael scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, and the visiting Wildcats (5-1, 5-1) shut out the Mustangs (1-3, 1-3) in a Northeast 1B game.

Slowpitch

Rogers 7, Central Valley 5: Leikem Harvy went 2 for 3 with one run and the visiting Pirates (6-12, 5-7) beat the Bears (8-8, 6-5) in a GSL game. Sofia Morales went 3 for 3 for Central Valley.

Mt. Spokane 13, Ferris 11: Jessica Waters went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and the Wildcats (16-1, 11-0) topped the Saxons (7-9, 5-7) in a GSL game. Payton Dressler had three hits and three runs for Mt. Spokane. Emma LaRue went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs for Ferris. 

Ridgeline 11, Gonzaga Prep 6: Sydney Smith scored three times, doubled and had two RBIs and the visiting Falcons (5-11, 4-7) defeated the Bullpups (3-13, 2-11) in a GSL game. Grace Shirley had two hits with a homer for G-Prep.

University 14, Cheney 2: Haley Walker went 3 for 3, doubled and had five RBIs and the visiting Titans (15-1, 10-1) beat the Blackhawks (11-5, 9-3) in a GSL game. Natalie Singer also went 3 for 3, recorded one double and drove in two for U-Hi. Maddie McDowell homered for Cheney.

Mead 10, Lewis and Clark 2: Bailey Wilkins homered with three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (15-1, 10-1) topped the Tigers (8-8, 6-6) in a GSL game. Alana Tomnayko knocked in two for Mead while Olivia Boures went 2 for 3 for LC.

East Valley 9, North Central 8: Rachel Throckmorton had four hits and delivered the walk-off hit and the Knights (3-12, 1-11) topped the visiting Wolfpack (0-15, 0-11) in a GSL game. Kimberly Gray had three hits for East Valley.

Volleyball

Central Valley 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Robyn White had eleven kills and the Bears (5-5, 3-2) swept the visiting Tigers (4-7, 1-4) 25-16, 25-15 25-11 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Callie Howard added 14 assists for Central Valley. Abby Graves recorded 10 kills and Sarah Hedge collected 14 digs for LC.

North Central 3, Cheney 0: Stephanie Leach had 10 kills, six aces and two blocks and the visiting Wolfpack (10-2, 5-2) defeated the Blackhawks (2-10, 0-5) 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Haleigh Ghering recorded 12 assists and one ace for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 1: Teila Allen had 16 kills and 13 digs and the visiting Wildcats (7-1, 3-1) defeated the Saxons (4-6, 2-3) 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-13 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Gretta Lawson recorded eleven kills and two aces for Ferris.

Mead 3, University 1: The Panthers (9-2, 5-0) beat the Titans (1-11, 0-5) 24-26, 25-9, 25-11, 25-21 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Details were unavailable. 

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 0: Teagan Webster had five kills, five assists and seven aces and the visiting Highlanders (4-5, 3-1) beat the Pirates (2-6, 0-4) 25-8, 25-15, 25-16 in a GSL 2A match.

Pullman 3, East Valley 1: Sophie Armstrong had 10 kills and three blocks and the visiting Greyhounds (7-4, 4-0) defeated the Knights (3-6, 1-3) 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 in a GSL 2A match. Keleigh Myers had 31 assists for Pullman. Elizabeth Flahavin recorded 20 assists for East Valley.

Freeman 3, Riverside 0: Ashley Boswell had eight kills and 10 aces and the Scotties (9-2, 8-2) swept the visiting Rams (1-9, 0-9) 25-5, 25-13, 25-10 in an NEA match. Abbie Amend added 16 assists for Freeman. Emma Oergel recorded eight assists for Riverside.

Lakeside 3, Colville 1: Jessica Stires had 21 kills and two blocks and the Eagles (11-0, 9-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (6-6, 4-5) 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-5 in an NEA match.

Medical Lake 3, Newport 0: The visiting Cardinals (4-5, 4-4) beat the Grizzlies (3-10, 2-9) 25-13, 25-16, 25-18 in an NEA match. Details were unavailable. 

Reardan 3, Northwest Christian 2: Emma Flaa had 10 kills, Coalie Whitman had 14 assists and two aces and Reardan (5-4, 2-3) beat the Crusaders (5-7, 3-5) 21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13 in a Northeast 2B match. Sarah Neighbors had 16 kills for NWC.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, St. George’s 0: Dakota Killian had eight kills and two blocks and the visiting Broncos (4-4, 3-4) swept the Dragons (1-7, 1-4) 25-14, 26-24, 25-16 in a Northeast 2B match.

Upper Columbia Academy 3, Liberty 1: The Panthers (6-4, 5-3) beat the Lancers (4-5, 3-3) in a Northeast 2B match. Details were unavailable. 

Inchelium 3, Columbia 0: Hailey Peone had eight aces and eight digs and the Hornets (1-5, 1-3) swept the visiting Lions (1-8, 1-8) 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: Gianna Anderson had 10 kills and 16 digs and the Nighthawks (9-0, 6-0) defeated the visiting Vikings (1-3, 1-3) in a Southeast 1B match. Kenzi Peterson recorded nine kills, 14 digs and one ace for Gar-Pal.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Colton 0: Ashlynn Archer had 12 kills, three aces and six blocks and the visiting Eagles (4-0, 2-0) beat the Wildcats (0-6, 0-1) 25-23, 25-15, 25-10 in a Southeast 1B match.

Timberlake 3, St. Maries 0: Jaycie Patt had 16 kills and an ace and the visiting Tigers (7-5, 7-2) beat the Lumberjacks (2-4, 1-1) 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 in a nonleague match.

Bonners Ferry 3, Coeur d’Alene Charter 0: The Badgers (7-6, 3-4) swept the Panthers (1-7, 1-7) in an Intermountain League match. Details were unavailable.

Girls Soccer

Deer Park 3, Mead 2: Livvy Moore had two goals and an assist and the visiting Stags (11-1) beat the Panthers (8-4) in a nonleague game. Mead’s Halie Egan scored in the 77th minute to make it a one-goal game.

East Valley 3, Pullman 2: The Knights (4-10, 3-5) edged the Greyhounds (7-7, 4-4) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 5, Rogers 0: Addison Jahn scored two goals and the visiting Highlanders (6-8, 3-5) beat the Pirates (1-13, 0-8) in a GSL 2A game.

Clarkston 3, West Valley 1: The Bantams (11-3, 7-1) beat the Eagles (12-2, 7-1) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable. 

Lakeside 11, Colville 0: The Eagles (8-4-0, 7-2) blanked the Crimson Hawks (3-9-1, 2-6) in an NEA game. Details were unavailable.

Newport 3, Medical Lake 2: Evelyn Jurgens recorded a hat trick and the Grizzlies (1-8, 1-8) held off the visiting Cardinals (0-11, 0-8) in an NEA game. Camelia Burdjuan scored twice for Medical Lake.

Northwest Christian 8, Kettle Falls 1: The Crusaders (10-3-1, 5-1) beat the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable. 

Davenport 1, St. George’s 0: The Gorillas (5-3, 4-2) edged the Dragons (1-5, 1-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable. 

Moscow 1, Sandpoint 0: Megan Poler scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, Makai Raunch made eight saves and the visiting Bears (4-8-1) upset the top-seeded Bulldogs (12-1-0) in the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship game. Moscow qualified for state for the second year in a row.

Boys Soccer

Sandpoint 5, Moscow 0: The top-seeded Bulldogs (8-4) beat the visiting Bears (4-9-2) in the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship game to qualify for state for the second year in a row.

