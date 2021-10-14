Ross Yearout, former general manager of Lilac City Racing Association, dead at 78

By Jim Price For The Spokesman-Review

Ross Yearout, a horse lover who, through trying circumstances, rode Playfair Race Course and Spokane horse racing to its bitter end, died Oct. 1. An Idaho native who came to the city as a schoolboy, Yearout was 78.

Yearout took the reins as general manager when the Lilac City Racing Association, created by thoroughbred owners, trainers and breeders, tried to revive the sport in the final days of the 20th century. The historic track had been dark for three years, its six decades of successful operation halted by changing times.

Hobbled by unfavorable race dates and terrible weather, Playfair struggled through a 46-day season. The local version of the sport of kings ended on Dec. 17, 2000, a snowy Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Yearout left the organization in February, and, although Lilac City tried to pay off its debts, the Washington Horse Racing Commission revoked its license five months later. Eventually, the racing plant was demolished, and the property was redeveloped as Playfair Commerce Park.

Yearout, a Shadle Park High School alum and education and history major at what became Eastern Washington University, left behind a legacy of athletic success and sports leadership. A key figure in development of the Spokane Softball Association, he spent many years as a player and coach.

His 1978 B & E Trophy team finished fourth in the national modified tournament. He is a member of the Inland Empire Softball Hall of Fame.

Led by his deep love for the animals and the racing industry, Yearout was associated with Playfair for more than 30 years. He started as a seasonal pari-mutuel clerk, later managed the money room, became the mutuels manager and worked in the racing secretary’s office. He also bred and trained horses.

In 2003, Yearout worked as an assistant to Eric Nelson, a Las Vegas casino operator who had hoped to revive live racing. Three years later, he became a co-founder of Pleasant View Properties, which unsuccessfully planned development of a Rathdrum-area equestrian center with a 1-mile track.

Yearout’s wife, Carol, died in June. Married 55 years, they are survived by two sons and a daughter. One son, Tom, has coached the Lewis and Clark and Ferris high school football teams. Tom’s wife, Julie, coached volleyball at LC and West Valley. Their daughter, Laurie Quigley, currently coaches the volleyball team at Mt. Spokane.