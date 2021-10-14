Somebody needs you: Winter clothing, household items needed

The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.

The list of requests is coordinated by the Volunteers of America in cooperation with recognized social service agencies in Spokane. If you have an item to donate, please contact the social service agency directly. Donors who can deliver items are especially appreciated. If someone you know needs help, contact a local social service agency provider.

• A single mother and her two young sons need winter clothing, hats and gloves: boys size 5T, a boy’s size 9 months, and woman size 2X to 3X. Contact Jodel Frank with the Parent Child Assistance Program at (509) 995-0674.

• A family of four who just got a home needs all household items including dishes, pots, pans, bedding, blankets, silverware, bath towels, shower curtains, toaster and can opener. Contact Jodel Frank with the Parent Child Assistance Program at (509) 995-0674.