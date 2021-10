Stream on Demand: ‘Velvet Underground’ takes a closer look at New York rock group

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

The documentary “The Velvet Underground” (2021, R) from filmmaker Todd Haynes looks at the art and cultural impact of the New York rock group that straddled high art and street culture with new interviews and archival film clips and musical recordings. Streams same day it debuts in theaters. (Apple TV+)

“Dopesick” (TV-MA), based on the nonfiction book by Beth Macy, looks at OxyContin, Big Pharma and how the opioid crisis ravaged rural America,. Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson star. Three episodes available, new episodes on Wednesdays. (Hulu)

Crime comedy “Guilty Party” (not rated) stars Kate Beckinsale as a disgraced journalist who tries to help a young mother (Jules Latimer) sentenced to life for a crime she says she did not commit: maiming and murdering her husband. Two episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (Paramount+)

Halloween Highlights

“Halloween Kills” (2021, R), the sequel to the 2018 revival, continues the horror franchise with Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode and Judy Greer as her daughter taking on an unstoppable psychopathic killer. Streams same day it debuts in theaters. (Peacock)

A married couple (Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie) plot to kill each other on a getaway in “The Trip” (Norway, TV-MA, with subtitles), a blood-spattered horror comedy from director Tommy Wirkola. (Netflix)

“It: Chapter 2” (2019, R), the hit big-screen version of Stephen King’s thriller, streams along with “It” (2017, R). (HBO Max)

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (TV-MA), a teen horror series based on the same novel as the iconic 1997 film, retells the story of teenagers stalked by a killer. Four episodes available, new episodes each Friday. (Amazon Prime)

“Fever Dream” (Chile, 2021, R, with subtitles) is a mix of parental nightmare and environmental horror from Peruvian filmmaker Claudia Llosa. (Netflix)

The lines between movies, memory and reality blur in “Censor” (2021, not rated), about a censor of horror films in 1980s England. (Hulu)

For kids and families, there’s “Just Beyond” (TV-PG), an anthology of supernatural stories inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, and the comedy “Under Wraps” (2021, TV-G) about three friends and the mummy they inadvertently raise from the dead. (Disney+)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The action comedy “Free Guy” (2021, PG-13) stars Ryan Reynolds as a wildy optimistic guy who discovers he’s a background character in a violent video game. Also on DVD.

Dev Patel stars in “The Green Knight” (2021, R), a medieval odyssey adapted from the epic Arthurian poem. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin are retired buddies who plot a bank robbery in the comedy “Going in Style” (2017, PG-13).

True stories: “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis” (2021, R) tells the stories of unsung heroes in all levels of society stepping up during the COVID-19 crisis.

Amazon Prime Video

Daniel Craig, currently in theaters in “No Time to Die,” his fifth and final James Bond film, first played 007 in “Casino Royale” (2006, PG-13).

New on disc and at Redbox

“The Green Knight”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews can be found at streamondemandathome.com.