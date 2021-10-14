Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Suppiger for schools

I am writing to encourage everyone to continue their support for Gary Suppiger to serve on the Lake Pend Oreille School District board.

Gary lives in Cocolalla with his wife, Sally, and has raised three children who attended K-12 schools in LPOSD. He is a business owner – Panhandle Forest Products – who has contributed to our community for many years and has served on the school board since 2017. One of the reasons he decided to run for election to the school board was that he believes that the next generation of children deserves the same excellence in education that his children received.

Our schools have gone through some very difficult challenges during the past year and as a member of the board Gary has supported our students, teachers and staff in every way possible. The challenge continues daily in how to educate our children while keeping them and all teachers and staff as safe as possible. Gary can meet those challenges.

He is a strong supporter of learning options and LPOSD has provided access to those options via the alternative high school and also homeschooling.

He also supports the district’s Advanced Placement classes (dual high school and college placement), which allows students to save time and money at college, with some graduating a semester earlier. Students in our district earned more than 500 Advanced Placement credits this past school year.

His dedication and hard work deserves your vote in November.

Connie Burkhart

Hope, Idaho

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430