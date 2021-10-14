Suppiger for schools

I am writing to encourage everyone to continue their support for Gary Suppiger to serve on the Lake Pend Oreille School District board.

Gary lives in Cocolalla with his wife, Sally, and has raised three children who attended K-12 schools in LPOSD. He is a business owner – Panhandle Forest Products – who has contributed to our community for many years and has served on the school board since 2017. One of the reasons he decided to run for election to the school board was that he believes that the next generation of children deserves the same excellence in education that his children received.

Our schools have gone through some very difficult challenges during the past year and as a member of the board Gary has supported our students, teachers and staff in every way possible. The challenge continues daily in how to educate our children while keeping them and all teachers and staff as safe as possible. Gary can meet those challenges.

He is a strong supporter of learning options and LPOSD has provided access to those options via the alternative high school and also homeschooling.

He also supports the district’s Advanced Placement classes (dual high school and college placement), which allows students to save time and money at college, with some graduating a semester earlier. Students in our district earned more than 500 Advanced Placement credits this past school year.

His dedication and hard work deserves your vote in November.

Connie Burkhart

Hope, Idaho