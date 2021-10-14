This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

2. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel,” Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “Crossroads: A Novel,” Jonathan Franzen (FSG)

5. “The Butler: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Apples Never Fall,” Liane Moriarty (Holt)

7. “The Jailhouse Lawyer,” James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

8. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Harlem Shuffle: A Novel,” Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

Nonfiction

1. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

2. “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. (Simon & Schuster)

3. “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” Stephanie Grisham (Harper)

4. “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

5. “Where Do We Go from Here?: How Tomorrow’s Prophecies Foreshadow Today’s Problems,” David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom,” Tabitha Brown (Morrow)

7. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

8. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope,” Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)

10. “The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America,” Victor Davis Hanson (Basic)