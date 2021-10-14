What’s Worth Watching: ‘Dopesick,’ ‘Forgotten Battle,’ ‘Just Beyond,’ ‘Guilty Party’ and ‘Succession’

Adapted from Beth Macy’s bestselling book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America” 2021, Hulu’s latest drama follows a Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton), a doctor from a mining town in rural Virginia, as he works with authorities to bring the effects of the opioid crisis to light. Also starring Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson, “Dopesick” is available on Hulu.

‘The Forgotten Battle’ (2020)

Caught up in the crossfire in the Battle of the Scheldt, at the height of the Second World War, a British glider pilot (Tom Felton), a Dutch resistance member (Susan Radder) and a Dutch boy fighting on the German side (Gijs Blom) fight for their lives toward freedom. With dialogue shifting from English, to Dutch and German, “The Forgotten Battle,” or “De Slag om de Schelde,” is available on Netflix.

‘Just Beyond’ (2021)

Based on R.L. Stine’s graphic novel series of the same name, “Just Beyond” is an eight-episode horror/comedy anthology full of aliens, ghosts and witches. Starring Mckenna Grace, Lexi Underwood, Henry Thomas, Nasim Pedrad, Tim Heidecker and Riki Lindhome, “Just Beyond” is available on Disney+.

‘Guilty Party’ (2021)

Written by Rebecca Addelman (“Dead to Me”), this 10-episode dark comedy/drama follows a once-successful journalist (Kate Beckinsale) as she attempts to save her reputation and the life of an innocent woman (Jules Latimer) behind bars. The first two episodes of “Guilty Party” are available on Paramount+.

‘Succession’ (2018)

The Roy family, known for owning the largest media and entertainment company in the world, finds their already shaky foundations rocked when the patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), announces his intention to step down as CEO. But before Logan can decide which of his children to pass the company on to, he begins second-guessing himself. Now returning for its third season, “Succession” premieres Sunday on HBO Max.