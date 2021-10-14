Whitworth looks to get back on track against NWC foe Pacific Lutheran

After a week of regrouping following a lopsided loss, the Whitworth Pirates look to get back on track against another Northwest Conference foe this week.

The Pirates were treated rudely by Linfield last week in a 42-7 loss, dropping Whitworth (4-1, 1-1) from both Division III football polls.

The loss halted a nine-game win streak for the Pirates, though a late touchdown preserved a longer streak – 179 straight games without a shutout, the longest in school football history.

This week, the Pirates host Pacific Lutheran for homecoming at the Pine Bowl at 1 p.m.

PLU enters the game with momentum as the Lutes defeated Lewis & Clark last week 38-37 to go 2-2 (1-1 NWC) for the first time since 2018. For the season, PLU is scoring 25.5 points per game while allowing 29.5.

The Lutes lead the all-time series 51-26, though Whitworth has won the last seven in a row, including two victories last spring.