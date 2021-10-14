Whitworth looks to get back on track against NWC foe Pacific Lutheran
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 14, 2021
After a week of regrouping following a lopsided loss, the Whitworth Pirates look to get back on track against another Northwest Conference foe this week.
The Pirates were treated rudely by Linfield last week in a 42-7 loss, dropping Whitworth (4-1, 1-1) from both Division III football polls.
The loss halted a nine-game win streak for the Pirates, though a late touchdown preserved a longer streak – 179 straight games without a shutout, the longest in school football history.
This week, the Pirates host Pacific Lutheran for homecoming at the Pine Bowl at 1 p.m.
PLU enters the game with momentum as the Lutes defeated Lewis & Clark last week 38-37 to go 2-2 (1-1 NWC) for the first time since 2018. For the season, PLU is scoring 25.5 points per game while allowing 29.5.
The Lutes lead the all-time series 51-26, though Whitworth has won the last seven in a row, including two victories last spring.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.