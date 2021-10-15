Boston 9, Houston 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 11 9 4 12 Schwarber 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .222 1-Dalbec pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 —- Hernández cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .667 Devers 3b 4 2 1 4 1 1 .333 Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .250 Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .429 Martinez dh 5 1 2 4 0 1 .250 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Plawecki c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Vázquez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 2 8 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .500 Tucker rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .429 McCormick cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .429 b-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Castro ph-c 1 1 1 1 1 0 1.000

Boston 440 100 000—9 11 0 Houston 000 300 002—5 8 0

a-walked for Maldonado in the 7th. b-struck out for McCormick in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.

LOB—Boston 6, Houston 5. 2B—Schwarber (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Tucker (1). HR—Martinez (1), off Garcia; Devers (1), off Odorizzi; Hernández (3), off Odorizzi; Gurriel (1), off Hernandez; Castro (1), off Hernandez. RBIs—Martinez 4 (4), Devers 4 (4), Hernández (3), Tucker (1), Gurriel 3 (3), Castro (1). SB—Tucker (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Martinez 3, Devers); Houston 2 (Gurriel 2). RISP—Boston 3 for 10; Houston 2 for 3.

Runners moved up—Verdugo.

DP—Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 1-0 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 3 81 5.06 Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Whitlock 2 0 0 0 1 2 33 0.00 Hernandez 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 22 27.00 Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, L, 0-1 1 2 5 5 3 2 33 45.00 Odorizzi 4 7 4 4 0 5 82 9.00 B.Taylor 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 22 0.00 García 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 0.00 Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Ottavino 1-0, Odorizzi 1-1, García 1-0. HBP—García (Hernández).

Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Alan Porter.

T—4:08. A—41,476 (41,168).