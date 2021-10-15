Boston 9, Houston 5
UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 16, 2021
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|4
|12
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|1-Dalbec pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—-
|Hernández cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.667
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.333
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.250
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Plawecki c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Vázquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.429
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.429
|b-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Castro ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston
|440
|100
|000—9
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|300
|002—5
|8
|0
a-walked for Maldonado in the 7th. b-struck out for McCormick in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.
LOB—Boston 6, Houston 5. 2B—Schwarber (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Tucker (1). HR—Martinez (1), off Garcia; Devers (1), off Odorizzi; Hernández (3), off Odorizzi; Gurriel (1), off Hernandez; Castro (1), off Hernandez. RBIs—Martinez 4 (4), Devers 4 (4), Hernández (3), Tucker (1), Gurriel 3 (3), Castro (1). SB—Tucker (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Martinez 3, Devers); Houston 2 (Gurriel 2). RISP—Boston 3 for 10; Houston 2 for 3.
Runners moved up—Verdugo.
DP—Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|81
|5.06
|Ottavino
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Whitlock
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|0.00
|Hernandez
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|27.00
|Brasier
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|3
|2
|33
|45.00
|Odorizzi
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|82
|9.00
|B.Taylor
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|García
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Ottavino 1-0, Odorizzi 1-1, García 1-0. HBP—García (Hernández).
Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Alan Porter.
T—4:08. A—41,476 (41,168).
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.