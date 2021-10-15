The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Boston 9, Houston 5

UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 16, 2021

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals379119412
Schwarber 1b411013.222
1-Dalbec pr-1b000000—-
Hernández cf422101.667
Devers 3b421411.333
Bogaerts ss502002.250
Verdugo lf412010.429
Martinez dh512401.250
Renfroe rf400003.143
Plawecki c210010.000
Vázquez c100001.000
Arroyo 2b411000.286

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3558528
Altuve 2b500000.125
Brantley lf400000.111
Bregman 3b401001.250
Alvarez dh311010.333
Correa ss411001.500
Tucker rf412101.250
Gurriel 1b412300.429
McCormick cf300003.429
b-Díaz ph100001.000
Maldonado c200001.000
a-Castro ph-c1111101.000

Boston440100000—9110
Houston000300002—580

a-walked for Maldonado in the 7th. b-struck out for McCormick in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.

LOB—Boston 6, Houston 5. 2B—Schwarber (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Tucker (1). HR—Martinez (1), off Garcia; Devers (1), off Odorizzi; Hernández (3), off Odorizzi; Gurriel (1), off Hernandez; Castro (1), off Hernandez. RBIs—Martinez 4 (4), Devers 4 (4), Hernández (3), Tucker (1), Gurriel 3 (3), Castro (1). SB—Tucker (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Martinez 3, Devers); Houston 2 (Gurriel 2). RISP—Boston 3 for 10; Houston 2 for 3.

Runners moved up—Verdugo.

DP—Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 1-051-353313815.06
Ottavino2-310001180.00
Whitlock200012330.00
Hernandez2-3222022227.00
Brasier1-30000040.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, L, 0-11255323345.00
Odorizzi474405829.00
B.Taylor12-310003220.00
García11-300012240.00
Stanek110000120.00

Inherited runners-scored—Ottavino 1-0, Odorizzi 1-1, García 1-0. HBP—García (Hernández).

Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Alan Porter.

T—4:08. A—41,476 (41,168).

