Person found dead on downtown Spokane sidewalk
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 15, 2021
A dead person was found Thursday evening on a sidewalk in the area of Browne Street and Pacific Avenue in downtown Spokane.
The Spokane Police Department responded to the area a little after 5 p.m., according to police. Spokane Fire Department and American Medical Response units were already on scene and confirmed an adult had died.
The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown, police said. The Spokane Major Crimes Unit also responded to the scene.
