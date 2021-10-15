Report: More than 1,000 kids have lost a caregiver to COVID-19 in Washington state

The Department of Health has a list of more support lines to call online .

If you are experiencing stress due to the pandemic, you can call the Washington Listens line at (833) 681-0211.

Access the state's toolbox online to learn signs of trauma, ways to cope and recognize resilience in kids and teens.

More than 140,000 children in the United States have lost a parent or grandparent to COVID-19, a peer-reviewed study set to be published in Pediatrics, the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, has found.

In Washington , researchers estimate 1,428 children have experienced the death of a caregiver due to the virus.

The study analyzed multiple datasets, including COVID-19 mortality data, as well as race and ethnicity data. Researchers found disparities among the children and teens most impacted by the death of a caregiver from the virus.

“We estimate white children account for 35% of children who lost primary caregivers, whilst white persons represent 61% of the total (U.S.) population,” the study says. “In contrast, children of racial and ethnic minorities account for 65% of children losing primary caregivers, compared to 39% of the total population.”

The study analyzed death data from April 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, missing potentially even more impacts from the delta surge this fall.

Dr. Michael Barsotti, president of the Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, has not read the report, but as the chief administrator at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, he could speak to the impact the pandemic – and the delta surge in particular – has had on kids.

“COVID is real, and its impact on families is real, and as members of the family pass away because of COVID, be it your grandmother or mother, there’s an impact to the child,” Barsotti said.

Coping and finding resources

When children and teens experience the death of someone close to them, their emotions could be all over the place, said Dr. Kira Mauseth, co-leader for the Department of Health’s behavioral health strike team.

The most important thing is to tell them the truth, however.

“It is very important not to hide from kids or lie to them about what has happened,” Mauseth said. “It’s very important to provide developmentally appropriate information about the reality of what has happened to the child and youth.”

The reason this is so important, Mauseth said, is that adolescent brains are still developing, and they don’t have the reasoning ability and neurological resources that adults have to cope with loss . In the absence of truth, a child might invent a scenario to explain away the death that could be much worse than what happened, and might even include themselves .

Mauseth said she hasn’t seen data directly connecting youth losing caregivers to needing more behavioral health resources, but logically, it would make sense.

Behavioral health resources for youth and teens in Washington state are already stressed.

Mauseth said she and her colleagues did not see a typical “summer slump” in adolescents seeking mental health resources. On top of that, kids are back in school experiencing the potential instability of COVID exposure and being sent home to isolate.

“In many ways, the experience of this school year – from a disaster psychology lens – this school year is harder than last year because it’s really unpredictable,” Mauseth said.

Emergency department visits for behavioral health needs in youth in Washington appear to be down from this time last year, but Mauseth said outpatient services and demand remains high. October and November are typically high-demand months for mental health resources across the state.

“We’re concerned about what that will look like in terms of overloading an already overloaded system,” Mauseth said.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency for children and youth mental health back in March, and he has yet to rescind that proclamation.

At Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, the pediatric emergency department has seen nearly double the patients presenting a primary problem of behavioral heath or psychiatric need in the past 18 months, Barsotti said.

Mauseth encouraged families to talk to their health care providers if they are interested in seeking further behavioral health resources for their kids and teens. She encouraged families to make contingency plans for if someone tests positive for COVID-19 and prepare how children would be able to cope with inevitable changes the rest of the year could bring.

Data hard to find

Finding data that validates the figures in the Pediatrics study is challenging at a state level, but that is in part due to how the system works.

The Division of Children, Youth and Families tracks data on those children who enter the state’s foster care system after the death of a caregiver, but this only happens in extreme scenarios, when children are left guardianless by the death and have no relative to care for them.

The division has not seen an increase in children who have entered the state’s care due to the death of a caregiver during the pandemic.

The Department of Health is not tracking statistics that would show how many children lost a caregiver due to COVID either, and even in the state’s court system, those figures are not apparent.

The Spokane County Family Court says it does not have the ability to estimate how many children have been left without a caregiver due to COVID-19.

If a child or teen under the age of 18 loses both guardians, the will of those caregivers might dictate who gets custody of the children, or in some circumstances, another family member might step in to take care of the kids.

Only if a family member formally applies for custody of the child, through the family court facilitator, would the court system know about a change in custody for the child.