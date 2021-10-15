From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard J. Azanero Alexander and Erin M. Dundon, both of Spokane.

Brandon J. Phillips and Molly M. Weishaar, both of Spokane Valley.

Jason B. Waters and Kristie M. Dahlstrom, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas E. Richardson and Mariah R. McDaniel, both of Spokane.

Molly M. Sherwood and Elizabeth A. Nielsen, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert A. Lund and Nicole M. Duchesne, both of Colbert.

Dylan W. Gordon and Ashley N. Looper, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Candice Reinke, restitution of premises.

Joseph Tampien v. Sieglinde Souders, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Sandra Metzler, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC, et al., v. James Rogers, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates v. Zane Ibarra, restitution of premises

Numerica Credit Union v. Haley E. Henry, et al., money claimed owed.

GHPC Corp. v. Joanie R. Davis, restitution of premises.

GHPC Corp.v. Randy J. Hanson, restitution of premises.

Kyle R. Jordan v. Derrick Harding, restitution of premises.

Nathan Moore v. Damian Gaddy, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

US Bank National Association v. Greg Endicott, money claimed owed.

Darius Knight, et al., v. Sharlette M. Henrickson, et al., complaint.

Bruce A. Wolf v. State of Washington, complaint for personal physical injuries.

City of Millwood v. Mark C. Lilley, et al., complaint for enforcement of city code, abatement of building code violations and injunctive relief.

Shawn Taylor v. Volex, PLC, et al., complaint for damages for age discrimination in violation of of Washington law against discrimination RCW 49.60 (“WLAD”), RCW 49.44.090, breach of contract (employment agreement) and the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, violation of RCW 49.48.010, RCW 49.52.050, RCW 49.52.070 and violation of Chapter 49.62 RCW relating to noncompetition covenants, breach of contract (Coinstar agreement), covenant of good faith and fair dealing and civil conspiracy.

Gilbert M. Labrucherie v. Sandra L. Labrucherie, et al., complaint for damages.

Desiree Carnett v. Lisa Brooks, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Boyce, Jessica and Elijah

Lefkowski, Timothy E. and Mary E.

Carter, Kimberly K. and Carpenter, Aaron S.

Bacon, Kody J. and Benson-Porter, Ariana R.

Serghini, Gabriel M. and Diana L.

Hale, Stephanie M. and Ricky W.

Dobler, Aleisha M. and Jason L.

Glen, Christopher J. and Jennifer L.

Cole, Tamara L. and Stanton D.

Lacey, Patrick J. and Hilborn-Lacey, Nickol K.

Burke, Toni L. and Thomas A.

Marriages decreed invalid

Neville, Rachael A. and Joshua E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Tyler J. Thomas, 26; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Daymian J. Lockman, 22; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Romanus P. Chodorowski, 41; $1,245 fine, two days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug.

Vincent P. Thunderhawk, 34; $6,609.48 restitution, 17 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Hunter T. Housley, 20; $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Brooke J. Ries, 25; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Crestin Ro. Aalgaard, 39; $1,000 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Patrick D. Quinn, 51; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Michael T. Hornby, 37; $15 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of a no contact order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Adam L. Boone, 28; $1,245.50 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Anthony M. Dougherty, 32; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

John W. Ellstrom, 54; restitution to be determined, 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

James R. Henderson, 45; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Julie C. Bradley, 41; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Sydney C. Grady, 21; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Perry J. Archer, 59; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Judge Donna Wilson

Shane A. Newman, 46; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no contact/protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jacqueline M. Peters-Correia, 54; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Tyler R. Weber, 27; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.