18-year-old motorcyclist dies in northern Idaho crash
UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 16, 2021
An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 in northern Idaho after he reportedly crashed into the side of a horse trailer that was being towed behind a pickup truck.
The Idaho State Police said the motorcyclist was traveling north on the highway and the driver of the pickup truck was southbound at 1:30 p.m. in Bonner County. Troopers said the pickup truck driver turned onto Selle Road when the motorcyclist crashed into the side of the trailer.
He died at the scene, while the 31-year-old driver of the pickup was uninjured.
Traffic was partially blocked on the highway , troopers said. ISP is investigating the crash.
