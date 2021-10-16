The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

18-year-old motorcyclist dies in northern Idaho crash

UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 16, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 in northern Idaho after he reportedly crashed into the side of a horse trailer that was being towed behind a pickup truck.

The Idaho State Police said the motorcyclist was traveling north on the highway and the driver of the pickup truck was southbound at 1:30 p.m. in Bonner County. Troopers said the pickup truck driver turned onto Selle Road when the motorcyclist crashed into the side of the trailer.

He died at the scene, while the 31-year-old driver of the pickup was uninjured. 

Traffic was partially blocked on the highway , troopers said. ISP is investigating the crash.

