Biden, Pelosi must go

Since taking office President Biden has proven his incompetence. Biden reinstated the Democratic “open border” policy and created a tidal wave of illegal aliens crossing our southern border. Illegal aliens are trespassers and must be deported immediately regardless of age. To allow any illegal aliens to stay in the U.S. for any reason only encourages even more illegal entries.

Under Biden’s direction the COVID vaccination program has stalled.

Biden’s bungled mishandling of the Afghan military withdrawal turned an orderly withdrawal into the defeat of the Afghan government and the expulsion of all Americans by the Taliban and the hasty and sloppy evacuation of all Americans in Afghanistan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be impeached. Pelosi’s actions while speaker haven’t been in the best interests of the American people. Pelosi organized and orchestrated the “Kangaroo Court” for President Trump’s impeachment. Pelosi has also blocked passage of the much needed and inadequate infrastructure repair bill to force passage of the Democrats’ extravagant and unnecessary social spending bill. Pelosi has been in Congress much too long and has totally lost touch with the American people.

Arlie Kellogg

Sandpoint