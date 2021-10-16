Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Biden, Pelosi must go

Since taking office President Biden has proven his incompetence. Biden reinstated the Democratic “open border” policy and created a tidal wave of illegal aliens crossing our southern border. Illegal aliens are trespassers and must be deported immediately regardless of age. To allow any illegal aliens to stay in the U.S. for any reason only encourages even more illegal entries.

Under Biden’s direction the COVID vaccination program has stalled.

Biden’s bungled mishandling of the Afghan military withdrawal turned an orderly withdrawal into the defeat of the Afghan government and the expulsion of all Americans by the Taliban and the hasty and sloppy evacuation of all Americans in Afghanistan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be impeached. Pelosi’s actions while speaker haven’t been in the best interests of the American people. Pelosi organized and orchestrated the “Kangaroo Court” for President Trump’s impeachment. Pelosi has also blocked passage of the much needed and inadequate infrastructure repair bill to force passage of the Democrats’ extravagant and unnecessary social spending bill. Pelosi has been in Congress much too long and has totally lost touch with the American people.

Arlie Kellogg

Sandpoint

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430