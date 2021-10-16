Group of Idaho legislators sign letter calling for 50-state audit, scrubbing voter rolls

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris Idaho Capital Sun

Ten Idaho legislators are among those who have signed a letter calling for an audit of 2020 election results in all 50 states, despite results from an audit in Arizona that confirmed former president Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the state’s most populous county.

The letter was originally written by Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, a Republican representing the state’s sixth legislative district. Rogers alleges fraud and inaccuracies were shown through “multiple audits and canvasses in multiple states” but does not detail what the fraud and inaccuracies are purported to be.

“We have come to the conclusion that all 50 states need to be forensically audited. Voter rolls should be scrubbed with a canvass of the voters to ensure future integrity of our elections,” Rogers’ letter says.

As of Rogers’ tweet on Friday, 138 legislators from 38 states had co-signed the letter, including these Idaho representatives:

• Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens

• Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon

• Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly

• Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird

• Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony

• Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston

• Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley

• Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg

• Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton

• Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayde

Several Idaho legislators who signed on to the letter could not be reached for comment on Friday.

“We call on each state to decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately,” the letter reads.

Two weeks ago, Idaho Secretary of State officials conducted audits of three counties in Idaho, a state Trump won by more than 268,000 votes, and found an error rate of less than 1%. The audits were conducted in Butte, Camas and Bonner counties.

According to reporting from the Georgia Recorder, a judge in Fulton County, Georgia, dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday that asked the court to order a review of 147,000 absentee ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election. The judge’s ruling cited an investigation by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office that failed to find any fraudulent votes.