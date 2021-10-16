Memphis waives former Gonzaga guard David Stockton, exercises option on Brandon Clarke’s contract

David Stockton’s stay with Memphis seemingly will be short while Brandon Clarke’s tenure with the Grizzlies has been extended.

Memphis, which announced the signing of Stockton on Friday, waived the former Gonzaga guard Saturday while finalizing its opening-day roster. Terms of Stockton’s contract weren’t released, per team policy.

It’s not clear what transpired in 24 hours, but Stockton was sidelined recently with a hamstring injury while playing for the Guaynabo Mets. He’s in his second season with the professional team in Puerto Rico, earning a spot in the league’s All-Star game while averaging 21 points and 7.4 assists.

Stockton is hoping for a quick recovery and to eventually have an opportunity to contribute in Memphis, according to an article posted Saturday on the Puerto Rico league Website.

Stockton also could be a candidate for the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ G League team. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 15 games for the Hustle last year.

Stockton has played in six NBA games, three with Sacramento in 2014-15 and three with Utah in 2017-18.

The Grizzlies also announced they’ve exercised the team option on Clarke’s rookie contract for the 2022-23 season. Clarke, 25, is entering his third season and scheduled to earn roughly $2.7 million. His salary next season climbs to $4.3 million.

Clarke, a standout for the Zags in his lone season after transferring from San Jose State, was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He made the NBA All-Rookie first team after connecting on 61.8% of his shots and averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 boards.

Clarke averaged 10.3 points on 51.7% shooting and 5.6 rebounds last season. He’s made 20 starts in 117 games.

Former Zag Killian Tillie is in his second season with the Grizzlies, who open the season Wednesday against Cleveland.