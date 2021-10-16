UW Huskies’ rally falls short as Thompson-Robinson caps off winning drive for UCLA

By Tim Booth Associated Press

SEATTLE – Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Devin Kirkwood came up with a crucial interception inside the final 5 minutes, and UCLA beat Washington 24-17 Saturday night.

Zach Charbonnet rushed for 131 yards and the Bruins (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) won their second straight on the road, remaining right in the middle of the Pacific-12 Conference’s South Division race.

Thompson-Robinson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Greg Dulcich for what turned out to be the winning score with 8:19 remaining, capping a 90-yard drive. He also threw a 17-yard TD to Kam Brown in the first quarter and had a 1-yard TD run late in the first half.

Thompson-Robinson was 21-of-26 passing for 183 yards and added another 87 yards rushing. His last run came with 2:01 left when he sprinted 8 yards for first down after Washington used its final timeout.

And when UCLA needed a big defensive play in the closing minutes, Kirkwood came through. Kirkwood intercepted Washington quarterback Dylan Morris at the UCLA 4-yard line with 4:50 remaining. Morris had Jalen McMillian open for a potential touchdown, but didn’t lead him enough and Kirkwood made an excellent recovery, juggling and then securing the ball.

It was the second time Morris was picked off after getting intercepted on Washington’s opening drive of the game. Morris was 20-of-30 passing for 184 yards, but the Huskies failed to rebound after losing in overtime at Oregon State two weeks ago.

The Huskies (2-4, 1-2) are two games under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2015 when Washington was 4-6 in mid-November before winning its final two games to become bowl eligible.

Thompson-Robinson was the catalyst of everything the Bruins did on offense, but especially the winning drive. Thompson-Robinson was 8-for-8 passing for 47 yards and added another 10 yards on the ground, including a key fourth-and-1 conversion.

UCLA took a 17-3 lead after Thompson-Robinson scored on a 1-yard keeper on fourth-and-goal late in the first half. But the Huskies put together a crucial drive in the closing moments of the half and pulled within 17-10 at the break on Rome Odunze’s 26-yard TD reception with 52 seconds left in the half.

Washington carried the momentum into the second half, getting a stop on UCLA’s opening possession and pulling even at 17-17 when Morris scored on his own fourth-down keeper from the 1.

Despite rallying from the 10-point deficit, Washington’s offense finished with a season-low 267 yards.