We’ll have to sacrifice

Most of us are concerned about Climate Change and wring our hands about the effects that that we experience daily. Amanda Little (“Climate change already shocking food chain,” Oct. 14) has told us in graphic terms about the effects to come as climate change continues the economic sacrifices that we have experienced from COVID.

Food prices are probably not the only sacrifice that all of us face! If the world, country, state and local goals necessary to to stop climate change are to be achieved, all of us will be called on to make sacrifices of money, supplies and habits.

Complaints will not replace individual determination that is backed up with sacrifice .

Anna Roberts

Spokane