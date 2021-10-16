Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

We’re writing Chalich in

We are writing-in Stan Chalich for Central Valley School District position 5 because he is exceptionally well qualified. He is a lifelong Spokane Valley citizen, who earned a college degree in education, and was a teacher and coach at Central Valley High School for 49 years. His impressive background provides an extraordinary understanding of public education that is needed by school board members.

We are writing-in Stan Chalich because he has the temperament and commitment to bring people together. He is highly respected by former students, parents and co-workers, and has been a leader in the community.

We are writing-in Stan Chalich because he will prioritize the health and safety of students, staff and the wider community.

We are writing-in Stan Chalich because he will not vote to put the CVSD in financial jeopardy by refusing to follow state mandates. According to the CVSD business office, 80% of funding comes from Washington state. If we were to lose that amount of funding, would it fall on local taxpayers to make up the difference?

Please join us by writing-in Stan Chalich for CVSD school board position 5. On your ballot, write his name in the blank line, be sure to spell it correctly, and completely fill in the oval in front of the blank.

The quality of our children’s education is at stake!

Rebecca B. Knapp

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430