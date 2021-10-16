We’re writing Chalich in

We are writing-in Stan Chalich for Central Valley School District position 5 because he is exceptionally well qualified. He is a lifelong Spokane Valley citizen, who earned a college degree in education, and was a teacher and coach at Central Valley High School for 49 years. His impressive background provides an extraordinary understanding of public education that is needed by school board members.

We are writing-in Stan Chalich because he has the temperament and commitment to bring people together. He is highly respected by former students, parents and co-workers, and has been a leader in the community.

We are writing-in Stan Chalich because he will prioritize the health and safety of students, staff and the wider community.

We are writing-in Stan Chalich because he will not vote to put the CVSD in financial jeopardy by refusing to follow state mandates. According to the CVSD business office, 80% of funding comes from Washington state. If we were to lose that amount of funding, would it fall on local taxpayers to make up the difference?

Please join us by writing-in Stan Chalich for CVSD school board position 5. On your ballot, write his name in the blank line, be sure to spell it correctly, and completely fill in the oval in front of the blank.

The quality of our children’s education is at stake!

Rebecca B. Knapp

Spokane Valley