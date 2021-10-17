Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Bingle, Lish best for Spokane

As long time residents of Spokane, my husband and I are honored to endorse Jonathan Bingle and Mike Lish for Spokane City Council! This is a time of great challenges for our city and these job producing young businessmen will bring energy and expertise to the policy-making table.

Their investments in their families and businesses shows their commitment to a safe, clean city and cost-effective government that uses our tax money wisely. They care about their children’s futures and the community they will grow up in!

If you want solid, workable solutions to current problems in our city, instead of empty promises and lots of regulations and higher fees that hurt our city’s residents and businesses, vote for Bingle and Lish!!

Cindy Zapotocky

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430