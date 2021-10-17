Bingle, Lish best for Spokane

As long time residents of Spokane, my husband and I are honored to endorse Jonathan Bingle and Mike Lish for Spokane City Council! This is a time of great challenges for our city and these job producing young businessmen will bring energy and expertise to the policy-making table.

Their investments in their families and businesses shows their commitment to a safe, clean city and cost-effective government that uses our tax money wisely. They care about their children’s futures and the community they will grow up in!

If you want solid, workable solutions to current problems in our city, instead of empty promises and lots of regulations and higher fees that hurt our city’s residents and businesses, vote for Bingle and Lish!!

Cindy Zapotocky

Spokane