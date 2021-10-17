NFL Locals: Cooper Kupp continues dominant start to season, Frankie Luvu blocks punt for Panthers

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have reached the mind-reading phase of their quarterback-receiver relationship.

Stafford’s no-look pass to the former Eastern Washington standout resulted in a 13-yard touchdown and capped a run of 38 straight points in the Los Angeles Rams’ 38-11 drubbing of the host New York Giants on Sunday.

Kupp, who amassed 130 yards on nine catches, also scored on a 3-yard TD pass on fourth down for a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Giants’ Elijhaa Penny (Idaho) ran for a 4-yard touchdown – part of a three-carry, 15-yard effort – with just over 6 minutes left to provide the final margin.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU) made one catch, but it was a big one. The New England receiver snared a pass between two defenders and raced 75 yards untouched for a touchdown to give the host Patriots a 27-26 lead with 2:11 left in the game. New England added a two-point conversion, but Dallas won 35-29 in overtime.

Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu (Washington State) enjoyed his most productive game of the season in the Panthers’ 34-28 overtime loss at home to Minnesota. Luvu, who had a season-best five tackles, raced through a gap in the Vikings’ line and blocked Jordan Perry’s punt, and teammate Kenny Robinson scooped it up for a 4-yard return for a touchdown and a 17-12 lead in the third quarter.

Jalen Thompson (WSU) contributed to Arizona’s 37-14 romp over host Cleveland with six tackles, which tied for the team lead.

Seattle’s Benson Mayowa had two tackles in a 23-20 overtime loss at Pittsburgh.