Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard among 20 on watch list for Bob Cousy Award

Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard is one of 20 players on the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, presented annually to college basketball’s top point guard.

Nembhard, a 6-foot-5 senior, played a key role in Gonzaga’s 31-1 record last season. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.4 assists while earning WCC Sixth Man of the Year. His 3.59 assist-to-turnover ratio led the WCC and was sixth nationally.

Nembhard scored in double figures 15 times, including a season-high 19 points versus West Virginia, last season. He started 13 of the last 14 games.

Nembhard will have head-to-head opportunities courtesy of GU’s non-conference schedule against other candidates on the watch list, including Marcus Carr of Texas, UCLA’s Tyger Campbell, Duke’s Jeremy Roach and Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly.

The Zags have had three Cousy Award finalists in recent seasons: Nigel Williams-Goss (2017), Josh Perkins, (2019) and Jalen Suggs last season. Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois was last year’s winner.

Fans can vote on the award beginning Friday. More info: http://www.hoophallawards.com/