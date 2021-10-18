In the Kitchen With Ricky: Smokehouse beef ribs are delicious in autumn, too

By Ricky Webster For The Spokesman-Review

Ribs are the epitome of a backyard summer barbecue, but they don’t have to be restricted to only that time of year.

As the weather continues to cool and days get shorter, I find myself daydreaming of afternoons in the sun at the barbecue.

This is an easy way to satisfy that craving and hold over those barbecue taste buds until spring. These smokehouse beef ribs are delicious served with traditional barbecue favorites like mac and cheese, coleslaw and cornbread, as well as fall and holiday sides.

Embrace the season and serve these smokehouse beef ribs with baked sweet potatoes, the ever-popular green bean casserole and even stuffing. The rub recipe below is great on chicken and to season pulled pork made in a crock pot.

Smokehouse Beef Ribs

4 pounds beef ribs

¼ cup whole grain mustard

½ cup barbecue rub (half of below recipe)

Barbecue sauce for serving, optional

Trim any excess fat from the beef ribs and remove the papery membrane from the underside of the rack. Do this by piercing a hole in the flesh. It should pull clean off from the ribs and with minimal effort.

Coat the ribs with mustard and place them on a large plate or pan that will fit in a fridge. Sprinkle ½ cup of the rub mixture onto the ribs and coat completely. Set on a plate and place in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

While resting in the fridge, preheat an oven to 250 degrees.

Remove the ribs from the fridge and place them on a foil-lined sheet pan, making sure to redistribute any rub that has fallen off. Place in the oven and cook for two hours.

Remove the ribs from the oven and wrap in a double layer of aluminum foil. Place them back in the oven and continue to cook for another 2½ hours at 250 degrees.

Remove the ribs from the oven and unwrap the foil packet. Let them sit for a few minutes or until you can handle them. Cut the ribs and serve.

Yield: 4 servings

Barbecue rub

¼ cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon nutmeg

Combine all the ingredients for the barbecue rub and set aside or keep sealed in a spice cabinet for as long as one year.

Yield: 1 cup

Local award-winning chef and Rind and Wheat owner Ricky Webster can be reached at ricky@rindandwheat.com. Follow Webster on Instagram @rickycaker.